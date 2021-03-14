Garcia struck out two batters in a scoreless inning during Saturday's "B" game against Washington, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Garcia is emerging as an important piece for the Astros, whose starting depth has been challenged during spring training. This was Garcia's debut in Grapefruit League play, and the right-hander hit 95 MPH with his fastball. He could get another three starts during the final two-plus weeks of spring training, which could put him in the five-inning range if he's needed for that first regular-season turn of the rotation.