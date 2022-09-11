Garcia (12-8) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs on eight hits and no walks over five innings against the Angels. He struck out four.

Despite making a couple of mistakes, home runs off the bat of Andrew Velazquez and Shohei Ohtani, Garcia earned the win as the Astros scored 12 runs on the day. The win was his 12th of the season and fourth in his last five starts. Despite the recent wins, Garcia has not been at his best in the second half as he owns a 4.87 ERA in 46.2 innings since the All-Star break after delivering a 3.65 ERA in the first half.