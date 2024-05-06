Garcia (elbow) completed most recent bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.

Garcia was cleared to resume throwing off a mound in the middle of April and has remained at the same stage of his recovery program for three weeks. The Astros haven't indicated that Garcia has experienced any setbacks in his recovery from his May 19, 2023 Tommy John surgery, so the right-hander could soon be cleared to face hitters in live batting practice. Houston is hopeful to get Garcia back from the 60-day injured list at some point around the middle of the season.