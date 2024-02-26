Hamilton (core muscle) is listed as available bench player for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hamilton didn't make any appearances in the minors after July 25 last season upon undergoing bilateral core-muscle surgery, but he looks to be back in full health as he gears up for the 2024 campaign. The 25-year-old outfielder has already appeared in two spring training games, going 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base. Hamilton isn't on the Astros' 40-man roster and is expected to open the 2024 season at Triple-A Sugar Land.