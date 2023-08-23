Hamilton underwent bilateral core muscle surgery Aug. 15 and is on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Sugar Land, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old has been on the shelf at Sugar Land since late July and is expected to be sidelined six weeks following the procedure, so he's likely out for the season. Hamilton began the campaign at Double-A Corpus Christi and had an .806 OPS in 191 plate appearances, though he had a tougher time after moving up to Triple-A with a .223/.333/.438 slash line in 28 contests.