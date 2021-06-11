Ivey will miss the rest of the season due to a nerve issue in his elbow, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

He apparently suffered the injury during his big-league debut May 21 in Texas and hid the injury from the team. While he suffered a Grade 1 UCL strain in 2019, there is no damage to his UCL this time around. However, Ivey may require Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery, which is a very significant procedure for a pitcher. The best-case scenario is that he is healthy for spring training next year but he could be sidelined longer than that.