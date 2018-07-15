The Astros optioned White to Triple-A Fresno following Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Tigers, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

White was up with the Astros for a month, appearing in 15 games and going 7-for-32 with a pair of home runs and eight walks. While the 5-foot-11, 225-pound White profiles best as a corner-infield bat, he has seen action at second base, shortstop and left field at Fresno this season in an attempt to increase his usefulness for the big club. That should help make him one of the top candidates for a promotion the next time the Astros require another bench bat.