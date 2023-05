The Mets acquired White from the Twins on Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

White showed encouraging flashes several years ago when he first arrived on the MLB scene with the Astros, but he hasn't played in a game at baseball's highest level since 2019. The 32-year-old was batting .259/.386/.414 with two home runs through 70 plate appearances this season with the Triple-A affiliate of the Twins.