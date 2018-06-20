Astros' Tyler White: Starts at first base Tuesday
White started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Rays.
White has made an appearance in all four games since being called up from Triple-A Fresno, but this was his first start. Manager A.J. Hinch wanted to load up the lineup with right-handed hitters against Tampa Bay left-hander Blake Snell.
