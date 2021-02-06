Garcia was traded from the Rangers to the Athletics on Saturday in exchange for Khris Davis and a prospect, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Garcia will be on the move once again as part of the deal between Texas and Oakland. The 28-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Rangers in November but could now serve as the Athletics' primary backup behind the plate to begin the 2021 campaign. Garcia didn't appear in the majors in 2020 but hit .143 with two home runs and five RBI across 46 plate appearances with San Francisco in 2019.