Garcia elected to become a free agent Friday instead of reporting to Triple-A Norfolk, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After being claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Oct. 14, Garcia will test his value on the open market instead of reporting to Norfolk. The catcher appeared in 47 games with the Reds during the 2022 campaign, producing a .213 average with one homer, four RBI and six runs scored over 108 at-bats.