Diamondbacks' Aramis Garcia: Outrighted to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
Garcia was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Friday, and he will now report to Reno. The 33-year-old appeared in three contests with Arizona while serving as a No. 3 catcher with Gabriel Moreno sidelined with an oblique injury, but he only saw three plate appearances, going 1-for-3 with a strikeout.
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