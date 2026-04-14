Diamondbacks' Aramis Garcia: Contract selected
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks selected Garcia's contract from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Garcia is taking the roster spot of the injured Gabriel Moreno (oblique). James McCann will handle the bulk of the catching duties for Arizona while Moreno is out, but the presence of Garcia will allow Adrian Del Castillo to focus mostly on designated hitter duties.
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