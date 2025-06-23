Diamondbacks' Aramis Garcia: Removed from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks designated Garcia for assignment Monday.
The signing of veteran catcher James McCann was made official Monday, so Garcia's presence is no longer required. Garcia accepted an outright assignment by the Diamondbacks earlier this month and could do so again, assuming he clears waivers.
