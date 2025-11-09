Garcia re-signed with the Diamondbacks on a minor-league contract last month, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Garcia spent all of the 2025 campaign in the Diamondbacks organization but was a member of the 40-man roster for just two brief stints in June and appeared in just two games at the big-league level. Arizona will bring back the 32-year-old to provide organizational catching depth at Triple-A Reno, with whom he slashed .266/.385/.481 with 14 home runs across 296 plate appearances last season.