Diamondbacks' Aramis Garcia: Back with big club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks selected Garcia's contract from Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
Garcia was up with Arizona briefly earlier this month, seeing action in one game as a defensive replacement. He will back up Jose Herrera at catcher while Gabriel Moreno (hand) is out.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Aramis Garcia: Remains in organization•
-
Diamondbacks' Aramis Garcia: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Aramis Garcia: Promoted to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Aramis Garcia: Signs with Snakes•
-
Phillies' Aramis Garcia: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Aramis Garcia: DFA'd by Philadelphia•