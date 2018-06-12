Athletics' Brett Anderson: Slated for bullpen session Wednesday
Anderson (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Anderson's shoulder has responded well to his throwing program, clearing the way for him to resume mound work for the first time since landing on the disabled list May 19 with a shoulder strain. He'll still likely need to complete multiple bullpen sessions before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, but he's trending in the right direction.
