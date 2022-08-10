Pinder went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Angels.

Pinder prevented the shutout in the ninth inning, but the Athletics never threatened for a comeback. Five of the utility man's 10 homers this year have come in his last 17 contests, though his long ball Tuesday was his first since July 26. The 30-year-old has gone 4-for-19 (.211) in August and now sports a .242/.267/.411 slash line through 278 plate appearances this year.