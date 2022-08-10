Pinder went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Angels.
Pinder prevented the shutout in the ninth inning, but the Athletics never threatened for a comeback. Five of the utility man's 10 homers this year have come in his last 17 contests, though his long ball Tuesday was his first since July 26. The 30-year-old has gone 4-for-19 (.211) in August and now sports a .242/.267/.411 slash line through 278 plate appearances this year.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Steps out of lineup•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Swats second grand slam in July•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Power surge persists in loss•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Three-hit effort in win•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: On pace for best numbers since '19•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Blasts three-run homer•