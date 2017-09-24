Athletics' Chad Pinder: Concussion symptoms intensifying
Pinder's concussion symptoms have gotten worse after his collision with the center-field wall Friday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Although the team has yet to say that Pinder won't return before the season ends, it's clear that he won't be back in action soon. After Sunday, Oakland will have just seven games remaining on the schedule, which doesn't leave Pinder much time to return to full health and get back on the field this season. With Boog Powell fighting a knee injury, Pinder had been playing center field recently. Now that Pinder is also out, Jake Smolinski is in line to see more time in Oakland's lineup.
