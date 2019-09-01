Oakland designated Joseph for assignment Sunday.

The Athletics called up Joseph from Triple-A Las Vegas in mid-August with the hope he would provide an upgrade at second base over Jurickson Profar. That ultimately didn't materialize, as Joseph slashed .189/.225/.324 across 40 plate appearances while Profar caught fire as August came to an end. Joseph will now surrendered his spot on both the active and 40-man rosters with the Athletics needing to clear a spot for depth catcher Sean Murphy, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Las Vegas.

More News
Our Latest Stories