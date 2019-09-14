Giants' Corban Joseph: Designated for assignment
Joseph was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Joseph's tenure with San Francisco lasted a little over a week; he was claimed off waivers from Oakland on Sept. 3. He logged 16 at-bats across eight games, managed one hit while striking out six times. The 30-year-old will now take another spin through waivers.
