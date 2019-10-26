Pirates' Corban Joseph: Booted from 40-man roster
Joseph was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
Joseph hit just .156 with a home run and seven RBI over 28 games across strops in Oakland, San Francisco and Pittsburgh last season.
More News
-
Pirates' Corban Joseph: Picked up by Pirates•
-
Giants' Corban Joseph: Designated for assignment•
-
Giants' Corban Joseph: Scooped up by San Francisco•
-
Athletics' Corban Joseph: Loses roster spot•
-
Athletics' Corban Joseph: Plates pair in victory•
-
Athletics' Corban Joseph: Late add to Wednesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...