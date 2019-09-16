Pirates' Corban Joseph: Picked up by Pirates
Joseph was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Joseph will now head to his third team of the season. He's done very little in 19 games for Oakland and San Francisco so far this year, hitting .151/.193/.245. It's hard to envision him playing a major role in Pittsburgh over the final two weeks.
