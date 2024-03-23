Susac, who went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a three-run shot in a Cactus League win over the Reds on Friday, is likely to begin the season at Double-A Midland but could conceivably get a major-league opportunity soon, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Susac, a first-round pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, has shown plenty of upside as a hitter during his first two seasons as a professional, and his success at High-A Lansing to begin last season resulted in a promotion to Midland before the end of the campaign. Susac slashed .280/.304/.360 against Double-A arms in a 13-game cameo, and if he's able to pick up where he left off with the RockHounds, he could soon find himself at Triple-A Las Vegas, at minimum. A's director of player development Ed Sprague believes there's still more power to unlock with Susac and also praised the way the 22-year-old's defensive work behind the dish improved as the 2023 campaign unfolded.