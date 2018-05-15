Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Out of lineup vs. lefty
Fowler is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Fowler has started for straight games, going 2-for-14 over that stretch, but he'll head to the bench Tuesday with the A's facing a southpaw (Eduardo Rodriguez) for the first time since his promotion. Mark Canha will start in center field and hit seventh.
