Athletics' Garrett Acton: Gets first big-league call-up
The Athletics selected Acton's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.
Acton will get his first taste of the big leagues after logging a 4.01 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 30:6 K:BB across 24.2 innings for Las Vegas. The 24-year-old righty will provide Oakland with a multi-inning arm out of the bullpen.
