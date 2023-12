Acton signed a two-year, minor-league contract with the Rays on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Acton was surprisingly released by the Athletics in July after missing time at Triple-A Las Vegas with an undisclosed injury and it's not clear what his current health situation is. The 25-year-old was knocked around during his brief time in Oakland but boasts a 33 percent strikeout rate during his time in the minors.