Though Acton had been on Triple-A Las Vegas' 7-day injured list since June 14 with an unspecified injury, his release comes as somewhat of a surprise, given that the 25-year-old had been regarded as a promising relief prospect. Before getting hurt while pitching for Las Vegas, Acton made six appearances out of the Oakland bullpen earlier this season, posting a 12.71 ERA and 2.47 WHIP in 5.2 innings. The transaction opened up a spot on the Athletics' 40-man roster, but the organization could still look to bring Acton back on a minor-league contract if he can't fetch a better deal elsewhere.