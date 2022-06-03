Criswell, who recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts over 5.1 innings against Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, sports a 3.38 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 10.9 K/9 across nine starts at High-A Lansing this season.

The 23-year-old right-hander's strikeout tally versus the Kernels was a career best, and Criswell has shown a solid degree of progress overall compared to his initial five-start stint with the Lugnuts in 2021. However, Ethan Sands of MLB.com reports Criswell's control still has plenty of room for improvement; even in Tuesday's stellar performance he issued three walks and hit two batters, and he's handed out at least one free pass in all but one start.