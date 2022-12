Criswell was acquired by the Rockies from the Athletics on Tuesday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Chad Smith.

Criswell began the 2022 campaign at the Low-A level but made his way to Triple-A by the end of the season. The 23-year-old had a 4.03 ERA across 24 appearances (21 starts) in total last season and could make his big-league debut at some point in 2023.