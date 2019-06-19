Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Throws off flat ground
Cotton (elbow/hamstring) threw off flat ground Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cotton is working his way back from last March's Tommy John surgery and this June's hamstring debridement surgery. The fact that he's resumed throwing within two weeks of the hamstring surgery suggests that the procedure isn't likely to throw off his timeline too much. He's expected to throw a bullpen session over the weekend.
More News
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Slated for side session•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Undergoes debridement procedure•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Shut down with hamstring injury•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Likely slated for bullpen role•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Set for 60-pitch rehab appearance•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Struggles in second rehab•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...