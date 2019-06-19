Cotton (elbow/hamstring) threw off flat ground Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cotton is working his way back from last March's Tommy John surgery and this June's hamstring debridement surgery. The fact that he's resumed throwing within two weeks of the hamstring surgery suggests that the procedure isn't likely to throw off his timeline too much. He's expected to throw a bullpen session over the weekend.

