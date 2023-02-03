Cotton signed a contract with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball in late January.
Cotton was an effective starter for a brief stretch with the Athletics to close the 2016 season, but arm injuries derailed his chances to remain a regular member of a big-league rotation. He managed to rebound to put up decent numbers as a reliever in recent campaigns, including maintaining a 3.56 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 43 innings with the Twins and Giants in 2022. It's unclear what his role will be with the Buffaloes, though it's possible he could serve as a starter.