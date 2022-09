Cotton was designated for assignment by the Twins after Thursday's win over the Royals, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cotton was called up from Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday but was jettisoned from the 40-man roster without making an appearance. The 30-year-old has a 2.83 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB across 35 innings this season.