Cotton (4-2) earned the extra-inning win Sunday versus the Diamondbacks, allowing an unearned run on two hits and striking out one over one inning.

Cotton allowed Arizona to go ahead quickly in the 10th inning, but he limited the damage to just one run. The Giants then replied with David Villar's walkoff two-run single in their half of the frame. Over 7.1 innings across four appearances as a Giant, Cotton has allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven. He's posted a 2.76 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 38:18 K:BB across 42.1 innings overall when accounting for his time with the Twins this year.