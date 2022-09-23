Cotton (3-2) won his Giants debut Thursday. He allowed two hits and struck out one in 2.2 innings versus the Rockies.

Cotton faced eight batters, benefiting from double plays to end the sixth and seventh innings after allowing singles in each frame. His team debut was a success, lowering his season ERA to 2.63 with a 1.09 WHIP and 32:16 K:BB through 37.2 innings between the Giants and the Twins. The right-hander could be a candidate for occasional work as a primary pitcher since the Giants have opted not to call up a starter to replace Alex Wood (shoulder) in the rotation, instead filling the void with bullpen games.