The Athletics designated Diaz for assignment Thursday.

At multiple points in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Diaz looked to bea mainstay in Oakland's lineup, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster coming out of spring training and struggled to get going at a hitter-friendly environment at Triple-A Las Vegas, slashing just .204/.288/.327 over 111 plate appearances. He's still just 23 years old, so Diaz could draw interest on waivers from a team that thinks it might be able to help him tap back into the promise he displayed earlier in his career.