Diaz cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas by the Athletics on Monday.
The 23-year-old was jettisoned from Oakland's 40-man roster last week but will remain in the organization as infield depth. Diaz has managed just a .204/.288/.327 batting line over 111 plate appearances with Las Vegas this season.
