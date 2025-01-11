Diaz signed a contract with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball on Friday.

Diaz put together a solid season last year at Triple-A Las Vegas, slashing .301./.362/.529 with 22 homers and 85 RBI across 436 plate appearances. Rather than spend another season in the Athletics' farm system, the 24-year-old infielder will look to further his career overseas, though a return to the States may still be possible if his stock improves while in Japan.