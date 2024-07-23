Diaz owns a .281 average and .836 OPS across 272 plate appearances over 66 games with Triple-A Las Vegas this season.

Diaz has spent the entire season with the Aviators, and he no longer holds a spot on the Athletics' 40-man roster after being designated for assignment May 23. However, the 23-year-old, who already boasted two very successful stints with Las Vegas during his minor-league career prior to his current Triple-A tenure, has put together a well-rounded line that includes 24 extra-base hits (11 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs), 46 RBI, 25 walks, 38 runs and a respectable 19.5 percent strikeout rate. Given he was able to occasionally hold his own against big-league pitching in each of the last two seasons (.634 OPS, 22 extra-base hits and 28 RBI across 105 games) and his youth, it wouldn't be out of the question for Diaz to be given another look in Oakland before the end of the season, perhaps as a September promotion.