Athletics' Josh Phegley: Progressing in rehab
Manager Bob Melvin said Phegley (oblique) took swings off a tee Tuesday and will begin taking batting practice incrementally, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Phegley was placed on the disabled list two weeks ago due to oblique tightness, but appears to be making strides towards a possible mid-August return. The 29-year-old backstop will likely require a couple rehab games prior to returning to the A's, so Bruce Maxwell and Dustin Garneau will continue splitting playing time in the meantime.
