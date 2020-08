Phegley will serve as the Cubs' designated hitter and will bat seventh in the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.

Phegley has been with the Cubs since Opening Day, but he'll be making his second start of the season Monday, both of which have come as a designated hitter. He doesn't appear destined to handle even a part-time role unless the Cubs lose one of their top catchers (Willson Contreras and Victor Caratini) for an extended period.