The Cubs selected Phegley's contract from their alternate training site Wednesday ahead of Game 1 of the team's wild-card series with the Marlins, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Chicago designated reliever Josh Osich for assignment to make room on the 40-man and active rosters for Phegley. The 32-year-old is expected to serve as the No. 3 backstop behind Willson Contreras and Victor Caratini for the duration of the Cubs' postseason run.