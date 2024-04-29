High-A Lansing will activate Morales (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday, baseball writer Francys Romero reports.

Morales opened the season on the IL with an previously unknown issue, but Romero's report relays that the 21-year-old right-hander was still working through some shoulder discomfort that had cropped up late in the 2023 campaign. The injury ultimately cost Morales just under a month of game action, but the Athletics were likely planning to limit his innings count in 2024 anyway. Morales made just two starts for Lansing last season, giving up three earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight over 7.2 innings.