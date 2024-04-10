Morales is on the 7-day injured list with High-A Lansing and is currently in extended spring training getting built up, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Per Mayo's report, Morales got started late in his offseason throwing program and will join Lansing soon enough, but that doesn't mean there wasn't some sort of arm issue for Morales in camp. Oakland's top minor-league pitcher, Morales climbed four levels of the minors last season, although he only logged 44 total innings, so hopefully he can get into game action soon and have a chance to cruise past last season's workload.