Brown enters spring training as a leading candidate for the fourth outfielder spot, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old put together an encouraging .293/.361/.453 line with eight doubles, two triples and 13 RBI across 83 plate appearances during his first taste of the majors in 2019, but he logged just five hitless plate appearances during the abbreviated 2020 campaign. However, Brown, who has a pair of 30-homer campaigns on his minor-league resume, is due for a boost in opportunity in 2021 courtesy of the offseason departure of Robbie Grossman to the Tigers. That leaves Brown as the presumptive primary backup to the starting trio of Mark Canha, Ramon Laureano and Stephen Piscotty, and the fact he's played all three outfield positions during his time in the organization certainly helps support his fit for the role. However, Gallegos adds promising prospect Luis Barrera could make a push this spring as well despite not yet having played above the Double-A level, while the versatile duo of Tony Kemp and Chad Pinder could also see time behind the diamond on occasion.