Brown went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

Brown's eighth-inning shot with JJ Bleday and Brent Rooker aboard got the Athletics out of a double-digit deficit, but it would also be the final runs of the day for Oakland. The 31-year-old snapped a six-game home-run drought with the round-tripper, as well as the 0-for-11 slump he'd been mired in during that stretch. Brown is still limping along with a .179/.243/.305 slash line, and a strikeout rate that's ballooned to 31.1 percent this season is playing a prominent role in the struggles.