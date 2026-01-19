The Yankees signed Brown to a minor-league contract Monday, Aram Leighton of JustBaseball.com reports.

Brown's production with the Athletics tumbled in the wrong direction since he had back-to-back 20-plus homer seasons in 2021 and 2022, as the 33-year-old finished 2025 with just a .185/.303/.262 batting line over 38 tilts. He does have some power and can play all three outfield spots in addition to first base, giving the Yankees some quality depth at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.