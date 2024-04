Brown went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Orioles on Sunday.

Brown opened the scoring on an eventful afternoon for both teams' bats with a 409-foot shot to center in the second inning. The round tripper snapped a 13-game homerless drought for Brown, who has left the yard just twice over 86 plate appearances after averaging a homer once every 21 trips to the batter's box over the previous three seasons.