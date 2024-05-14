Brown went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the Astros on Monday.
Brown rapped out a single for the third time in the last four games, while the steal was his second of the season. The 31-year-old's power drought is increasingly concerning, however, considering he has just six extra-base hits in 113 plate appearances after averaging one every 10.2 trips to the batter's box over the previous three seasons.
