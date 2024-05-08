Brown is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rangers.

Even with right-hander Michael Lorenzen taking the hill for Texas, the lefty-hitting Brown finds himself on the bench for the first game of the day. Brown has occupied a strong-side platoon role in the outfield this season, but his hold on a regular gig could be loosening while he's produced a career-worst .548 OPS while striking out 32 times in 103 plate appearances (31.1 percent) so far on the campaign. Esteury Ruiz will fill in for Brown in left field.